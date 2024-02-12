Viewers have been given a first look at Netflix's film about the Duke of York's infamous Newsnight interview as the trailer has been released.

The upcoming movie will tell how former BBC Newsnight producer Sam McAlister broke through the Buckingham Palace establishment to secure the 'Scoop' - the title of the film.

It will follow the negotiations, all the way to Emily Maitlis’ showdown with Prince Andrew.

In the short 39 second trailer Gillian Anderson is seen as Maitlis, and Billy Piper is shown walking into Buckingham Palace as McAlister.

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for 'Scoop' which will be released on April 5

The trailer ends with a first glimpse of Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew, with his eyes looking at the camera and then a wide shot of the interview set up.

The interview saw the duke speak openly about his relationship with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and address several of allegations made against him.

Rather than defending his image - as the Prince had likely hoped - the reaction to the interview was almost entirely negative and he was forced to stand down from royal duties soon after.

Scoop will launch on Netflix on April 5.

