Job losses expected as The Body Shop owners set to call in administrators

The Body Shop is appointing administrators with a restructure and store losses likely, Sangeeta Kandola reports

Hundreds of jobs are at risk as The Body Shop's UK business is set to appoint administrators this week.

Store closures are expected, as the administrators look to streamline the 200-plus stores in the UK and announce a shift of focus to online sales.

Trading over the key Christmas period and into January was not as strong as hoped, ITV News understands.

The business was founded by the late Dame Anita Roddick, who opened her first shop in Brighton in 1976.

The brand itself as a “force for good”, and marketed itself on ethically sourced and naturally-based ingredients from around the world.

It was the first international beauty brand to campaign against animal testing in cosmetic.

Body Shop founder Anita Roddick gives a demonstration for Princess Diana at the opening of a new headquarters in 1986. Credit: PA

The Body Shop was bought by private equity firm Aurelius just weeks ago. It has changed hands three times since it was sold by Dame Roddick in 2006, shortly before her death the following year.

The brand was boycotted by some consumers in 2006, after L’Oreal bought the company. People accused the cosmetics company of testing their products on animals.

It is understood that the administration process for its UK operations will not impact the brand's global franchise partners.

