Last minute touchdowns, celebrity romances and pop royalty, the Super Bowl with Kansas City Chiefs taking the win for the second year in a row, as Dan Rivers reports

Kansas City Chiefs have become the first back-to-back Super Bowl winners in 19 years with a 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

It was the second time in NFL history a Super Bowl went to overtime and the first post-season game decided under the league’s new overtime rules.

The 49ers were leading by three in overtime with a score of 22-19, but were unable to get the decisive stop.

Needing a touchdown to win, Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes orchestrated the match-winning drive to end the game with a touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman Jr.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) makes a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs. Credit: AP

Mahomes finished with 333 throwing yards, two touchdowns and 66 running yards, while 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 255 yards with one touchdown.

Mahomes, 28, was awarded the MVP Award for the third time in his career and becomes the fourth starting quarterback to win three career Super Bowls.

The 49ers restricted Travis Kelce to just one touch for one yard in the first half and sacked Mahomes twice, with the 49ers ahead 10-3 at halftime.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers. Credit: AP

As play resumed, the two teams went back and forth, dragging the contest into overtime before the Kansas City Chiefs managed to breakaway with the win.

Glitz, glamour and spectacle: Celebs in attendance for America's biggest game

Alicia Keys, Lil John and Ludacris joined Usher during the half-time performance, while Taylor Swift was among celebrities including Blake Lively, Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Jay Z watching from the stands.

Other celebrities included Sir Paul McCartney and Justin Bieber, US actor and long-time chiefs fan Paul Rudd, Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Wahlberg.

Usher kicked off his electric performance at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with 2004 track Caught Up as the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs faced off.

The half-time show is one of the most coveted slots in music with star Usher treating fans to a selection of fan favourites from his catalogue, including Bad Girl, U Got It Bad, Burn and Love In This Club, with a marching band in tow.

Alicia Keys and Usher performing during halftime at the Super Bowl. Credit: AP

Keys was the first guest to make a surprise appearance to sing a segment of If I Ain’t Got You while wearing a red sparkly jumpsuit and playing a red bespoke piano, before cuddling up with Usher to duet on their 2004 hit My Boo.

Superstar Beyonce released two tracks from the second act of her Renaissance project, after teasing the new music during an advert at the Super Bowl.

The pop singer appeared in an advert for communications company Verizon during the game where she attempts to break the internet – inventing a “Beyonc-AI” robot, launching Bar-Bey, and flying a rocket to deliver the first performance from space.

Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith after winning the NFL Super Bowl 58 football. Credit: AP

The new music, which appears to lean into a country theme, is set to be released on March 29.

The last team to win back-to-back Super Bowls Tom Brady’s New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005.

