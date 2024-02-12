Some readers may find this report distressing

Louise Thompson has shared she was 'losing a cup of blood every 20 minutes' before she was rushed to hospital with an undisclosed illness.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 33, has been in hospital since the end of January but has not previously given further information about her condition.

Sharing a photo of herself from her ward bed on Instagram, the reality star confirmed she was now at home after more than two weeks in hospital and was feeling “very grateful for home and for life”.

Thompson has suffered a string of health issues since the birth of her son Leo, two, and became seriously ill while on holiday with her family in Antigua.

In a lengthy Instagram post, which continues into a number of comments she said she could not walk or pick up her little boy and was “disoriented a lot” but “pushed through”, adding: “The fear kept escalating when I was going to the loo every 20 minutes losing cupful's of blood.⁣⁣⁣⁣

“My body was ‘surviving’, ‘masking’ and ‘compensating’ but probably only because I’m young and I’ve got a good ticker. Bit of a miracle really.

“Raised alarm bells to my family. Especially given other things I’d been through⁣.

“I couldn’t cope anymore. Nothing was getting better on its own. Way beyond the point of self-healing, wellness, eating right bla bla bla.

“Too much inflammation. Things felt a bit dangerous, I couldn’t risk deteriorating further in a foreign country with a lack of adequate health care and without my notes. I panicked. So we booked an early flight back to UK.”

Credit: @louise.thompson/Instagram

Thompson said she “struggled” on the flight home but it was a “small price to pay” to get back to the UK and the NHS because “things got worse quite quickly”.

“There have been several ups and downs and some scary stuff in between. Becuase hospital IS JUST scary when you’re lying on that side of the curtain," the post continued.

“Being put to sleep is scary. Central and arterial lines are scary. Bags and balloons and drains coming out of your body are scary. ⁣⁣Gosh I have huge respect for medical staff.

“The fear creeping in … It’s only really until you’ve spent some decent time here under what feels like emergency circumstances that I would expect you to get the fear.”

Thompson has previously been open about the health issues she has suffered since the birth of her son, when she almost died and was left with PTSD.

She also suffers from ulcerative colitis, a chronic bowel condition leading to parts of the gut becoming swollen, inflamed, and ulcerated, and lupus, a chronic autoimmune condition, that has left her with exhaustion and joint pain.

Thompson appeared in Made In Chelsea’s first series in 2011, progressing to become one of the E4 show’s main characters.

Her brother, Sam Thompson, also appeared alongside her on the show and most recently made headlines when he won ITV's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here last year.

