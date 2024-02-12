One person dead and five injured after New York subway shooting

At least one person has died and five others were injured in a shooting at a New York City subway station during the evening commute Monday, authorities have said.

The gunman was at as still at large after opening fire about 4:38 pm (local time), the New York Police Department (NYPD) said.

A man in his 30s was killed and a fire department spokesperson said four people have sustained "serious injuries".

Video from television news helicopters showed a subway train stopped at the station in the Bronx.

Police have not made any arrests or recovered the weapon, and the suspect is said to have fled the scene wearing a red jacket and a ski mask.

