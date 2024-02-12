Billionaire Sir Richard Branson has revealed he has been left with "nasty" injuries after hitting a pothole and falling from his bike while in the British Virgin Islands.

The Virgin founder said on Instagram he took "quite a big tumble," posting a photo which shows the businessman with a bleeding elbow alongside Alex Wilson, who fell after him.

"Took quite a big tumble while cycling in Virgin Gorda a little while ago!" Sir Richard wrote to followers.

"I hit a pothole and crashed hard, resulting in another hematoma on my hip and a nasty cut elbow, but amazingly nothing broken.

"We were cycling with Alex Wilson, who fell after me, but thankfully he was ok as well.

"I'm counting myself very lucky, and thankful for keeping myself active and healthy.

"After all, the brave may not live forever but the cautious do not live at all!"

It is not the first time the mogul has found himself with a cycling-related injury.

In 2018, the 73-year-old thought he'd broken his back after being thrown off his bike during a charity race.

An incident in 2016 left Sir Richard fearing for his life after crashing head-first onto the road at high speed while cycling with his adult children.

