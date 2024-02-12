Thousands of delivery drivers for food-ordering platforms, including Deliveroo and Uber Eats, are staging a Valentine's Day strike, demanding better pay and conditions.

Delivery Job UK has organised the Valentine's Day industrial action, claiming to have more than 3,000 members prepared to down tools in London alone.

The grassroots organisation hopes to focus attention on low pay and insecure conditions faced by drivers.

Due to app-based delivery drivers being designated as self-employed contractors, they are not legally entitled to the national living wage of £10.42 and hour - which is due to increase to £11.44 in April.

Writing on X, Delivery Job UK said: "This Valentine's Day strike highlights the growing tensions between gig economy workers and the platforms they work for.

"As consumers, it's crucial to consider the conditions under which our conveniences are delivered.

"Let's stand in solidarity with those fighting for fair wages and better working conditions. It's more than just a meal at stake - it's about the dignity and rights of every worker."

The mooted strike action comes after a court ruling that riders cannot be classed as "workers" and do not have the ability to form a union.

In November, the Independent Worker's Union of Great Britain said: "The Supreme Court’s ruling comes as a disappointment after years spent fighting a legal battle to secure riders’ bare minimum employment rights.

"As a union we cannot accept that thousands of riders should be working without key protections like the right to collective bargaining, and we will continue to make that case using all avenues available to us, including considering our options under international law."

The strike action also comes as Deliveroo is due to launch a partnership with Ann Summers on Valentine's Day - with consumers able to get products from the lingerie and sex toys vendor delivered to their home.

