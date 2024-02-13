At the proud age of 100, Taghi Askari has spent a lifetime perfecting his craft.

Having won silver and bronze at the first-ever Asian Games back in 1951, the Iranian diver has never lost passion for his sport.

He was 41 years old when he last competed at a national level. This week, he once again got on the springboard at the World Aquatics Masters Championships in Doha, Qatar.

At the edge of a platform, with the water rippling below, he prepared to dive like he had so many times before.

His exhibition dive makes him the oldest person to undertake a dive at the competition.

“For me, I have had a love of diving since I was a teenager until today. I have always loved diving. Nothing has changed between 1951 and now, except my performance!” Askari told World Aquatics.

Having first encountered diving at a swimming pool near his childhood home in Iran, watching other children somersault into the water, ignited a lifelong passion.

“When I was competing at a national level the last championships I did was when I was 41 years old,” he said.

“I achieved a gold medal at the national level, and after that, I said goodbye to the sport, but at least with a gold medal.”

The Iranian will be among the competitors at the World Aquatics Masters Championships – a competition held shortly after the elite world championships open to participants aged over 25.

