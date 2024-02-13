US President Joe Biden's frustration with his Israeli counterpart is reportedly growing as talks of a temporary ceasefire in Gaza continue.

People familiar with the matter told CNN that Biden is telling advisers Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is obstructing efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Though he has not directly criticised Netanyahu in public, Biden hasn't held back in private about his opinions.

He is reportedly most upset that Netanyahu is not following through on recommendations to de-escalate his military tactics.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…

Tensions between the US and the Israeli government has intensified in recent days as Israel prepares for a ground invasion in Gaza's southern most city, Rafah, where thousands of Palestinians fled to over the course of the war.

Biden welcomed Jordan’s King Abdullah II to the White House on Monday for talks on how to end the months-long war and plan for what comes afterward.

The meeting with Abdullah comes as Biden and his aides are working to broker another pause in Israel’s war against Hamas in order to send humanitarian aid and supplies into the region and get hostages out.

The White House faces growing criticism from Arab Americans over the administration’s continued support for Israel in the face of rising casualties in Gaza since Hamas launched its October 7 attack on Israel.

Declaring that “every innocent life lost in Gaza is a tragedy,” Biden also said that the "key elements" of a temporary ceasefire deal are on the table.”

He said the US would do “everything possible” to make an agreement happen: a pause to fighting for at least six weeks and the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas.

A senior US administration official said Sunday that after weeks of shuttle diplomacy and phone conversations, a framework was essentially in place for a deal.

The official said Israeli military pressure on Hamas in Khan Younis over the last several weeks has helped bring the militant group closer to accepting an agreement.

Abdullah said Biden’s leadership was “key to addressing this conflict,” as he raised the plight of the tens of thousands of civilians killed and wounded in the fighting.

“We need a lasting cease-fire now,” the king said. “This war must end.”

Jordan and other Arab states have been highly critical of Israel’s actions and have eschewed public support for long-term planning over what happens next, arguing that the fighting must end before such discussions can begin.

They have been demanding a cease-fire since mid-October as civilian casualties began to skyrocket.

Israel’s offensive has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians in the territory, displaced over 80% of the population and set off a massive humanitarian crisis.

Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians, has said the majority of those killed are women and children.

Israel claims to have killed about 10,000 Hamas fighters but has not provided evidence.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...