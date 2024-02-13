Play Brightcove video

Albie's mother Beth Green said that slushie machines should be better signposted so that parents know whether they are safe for children

Parents of children under four are being urged to think twice before allowing their children to have slushies after a young boy ended up in hospital.

Four-year-old Albie Pegg was rushed to hospital after he started clawing at his own face, biting himself and hallucinating after drinking a slushie at a bowling alley.

By the time the family got to A&E, Albie was "a deadweight", his mother, Beth Green, told Good Morning Britain on Tuesday.

"I was very scared and I wanted my daddy to pick me up," the four-year-old said.

Ms Green said she feared that her son could die, adding: "It was absolutely awful and it was just so heartbreaking."

Doctors said it was the additive glycerol in the slushie that had caused Albie's illness, rather than the colouring, which gives the drink its slushie texture.

The best-known brand of slushie drink, Slush Puppie, has said the recipes for its drinks do not contain glycerol.

The drinks shouldn't be consumed by children aged four or under, Professor Robin May from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said.

He added that the amount of glycerol consumed should be limited in all children under 10, as a large quantity of the additive can have adverse effects in small bodies.

"The issue is if you consume a lot of glycerol, fast, particularly if you're relatively small ... That can lead water to rush into your blood vessels essentially to compensate," he said, comparing the experience to dehydration.

Children's bodies can't deal with glycerol as quickly as they deal with normal sugars in the blood, and as a result it can cause shock, low blood sugar and lack of consciousness.

Around 50 million slushie drinks are sold in the UK each year, according to the FSA, and there were five cases similar to Albie's in the last three years.