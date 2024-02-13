Radio DJ Steve Wright has died at the age of 69, his family has announced.

His family said it is "with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright."

He joined the BBC in the 1970s and went on to host shows on BBC Radio 1 and 2 for more than four decades.

Mr Wright - who was born in Greenwich in 1954 - is survived by his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard.

In a statement, his family added that he leaves behind: "much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK's most enduring and popular radio personalities.

"As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time."

Tributes flooded in shortly after the news broke, with Tim Davie, BBC Director General, describing him as the "ultimate professional – passionate about the craft of radio and deeply in touch with his listeners."

He added: "No-one had more energy to deliver shows that put a smile on audiences’ faces. They loved him deeply. We are thinking of Steve and his family and will miss him terribly."

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Piers Morgan called him "one of Britain's greatest ever radio broadcasters."

"A brilliantly creative, funny, warm, intelligent, hard-working & energetic man. Absolutely loved him, on and off air. So sad to hear this news. Thanks for all the wonderful entertainment, Steve," he continued.

