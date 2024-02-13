By Westminster Producer, Elisa Menendez

Labour has withdrawn support for its candidate in the Rochdale by-election, leaving the party in an unusual position just days before the town heads to the polls.

Sir Keir Starmer has been facing questions over why it took so long to withdraw support for candidate Azhar Ali, after a recording emerged of Ali suggesting Israel allowed Hamas to attack on October 7 as a pretext to invade Gaza.

Mr Ali apologised "unreservedly to the Jewish community" for his comments - made at a meeting of the Lancashire Labour Party and obtained by the Daily Mail - which he said "were deeply offensive, ignorant, and false".

For almost two days, Labour stood by his candidacy in the Greater Manchester town but the party later withdrew support after "new information about further comments” about Israel came to light.

Sir Keir has repeatedly insisted he has rooted out antisemitism in the party, and said he took "tough and decisive" action to withdraw support for his candidate in the Labour stronghold seat.

“It is a huge thing to withdraw support for a Labour candidate during the course of a by-election," he said. “It’s a tough decision, a necessary decision, but when I say the Labour Party has changed under my leadership I mean it.”

So, what happens next for Labour and the by-election?

Why can't Labour put forward a new candidate?

While Labour has withdrawn the party whip from Mr Ali, the party has missed the Electoral Commission deadline to withdraw and replace him so is too late to change candidates.

According to the rules, a candidate can only withdraw from a race via a signed withdrawal notice delivered by 4pm, 19 working days before the poll.

The by-election takes place on Thursday, February 29, meaning the deadline passed on February 2.

There is very little Labour can now do beyond withdrawing its support for Mr Ali. The most it can do is advise constituents against voting for him and endorse another candidate.

Azhar Ali. Credit: PA

What happens if Azhar Ali wins?

Although he is now standing as an independent MP, voters will still see the "Labour Party" logo next to his name on the ballot paper because the deadline was missed.

However, if Mr Ali wins, he will not sit as a Labour MP but an independent one.

Which party held the seat in Rochdale previously?

Labour has held its seat in Rochdale since 2010.

The by-election was prompted by the death of veteran MP, Sir Tony LLoyd, on January 17.

Sir Tony, who represented the constituency with "dedication and devotion" since 2017 and was a Labour MP for five decades, passed away days after announcing he had an incurable form of leukaemia.

He secured a majority in Rochdale of more than 9,000 in the 2019 general election.

What has been the reaction to Labour withdrawing support?

Lord John Mann, a former Labour MP who is now an independent adviser to UK Government on antisemitism, told ITV News Sir Keir will be "absolutely seething” over the situation, but he believes the Labour leader has done the right thing.

He said: "It’s a massive decision. This has never happened with a Parliamentary seat where the incumbent party expected to win – probably would’ve won – has thrown that seat. It’s a big bold decision by Starmer and I would commend him for it.

"I think the Jewish community actually will take a lot of reassurance that this decision has been made."

Lord Mann said there’s been an "extreme" growth in antisemitism not only in politics but across the nation.

"It’s not just in politics, it’s not just in the Labour Party, it’s across the political scene," he said. "Anyone that thinks this is a Labour problem is being dangerously naïve - this is a national problem."

But Conservative housing minister Lee Rowley told ITV News Sir Keir took action “extremely late”.

“Some of these comments that have come to light weren’t just said in a quiet room somewhere, they were said to Labour party meetings," he said. "There is a real problem up there and it’s demonstrating the Labour Party isn’t ready for government”.

A spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism said: “Sir Keir Starmer has blotted an otherwise fairly admirable copybook and given the public reason to doubt the earnestness of his promise to tear antisemitism out ‘by its roots’ in Labour...

“Rather than appearing as a principled decision, Labour’s withdrawal of support for its candidate at this late stage just looks as expedient as the failed attempt to defend him. It is the worst of all worlds for Labour.”

The vote takes place on February 29. Credit: PA

As well as reigniting a row over antisemitism in the party, Mr Ali’s comments could highlight divisions within Labour over its stance on the Gaza conflict.

The Labour leadership’s initial refusal to call for an immediate ceasefire - backing a "humanitarian pause" instead - has faced serious criticism from within the party ranks.

Sir Keir has since hardened his tone towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and backed calls for a sustainable ceasefire.

About 20% of the electorate and 30% of the population of the town are Asian, with polls nationally suggesting Labour’s vote could be hit by Asian voters unhappy with the party over its stance on Gaza and perceived support for Israel.

Who are the other candidates running?

A total of 11 candidates, including Mr Ali, have put themselves forward to be the town's next MP.

Three of them are former Labour MPs, including Mr Ali, as well as Reform UK's Simon Danczuk and George Galloway standing for Workers Party of Britain.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order by surname:

Reverend Mark Coleman - Independent

Simon Danczuk - Reform UK

Iain Donaldson - Liberal Democrats

Paul Ellison - Conservative

George Galloway - Workers Party of Britain

Michael Howarth - Independent

William Howarth - Independent

Guy Otten - Green Party

Ravin Rodent Subortna - Official Monster Raving Loony Party

David Anthony Tully - Independent

