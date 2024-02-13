Play Brightcove video

Finnich Glen, known for its 70ft gorge and the Devil’s Pulpit rock, has been used as a backdrop for films and TV shows, ITV News Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith reports

A Scottish tourist spot, which was the backdrop for several TV shows, is up for sale amid growing concerns over safety at the site.

Finnich Glen, known for its 70ft gorge and the Devil’s Pulpit rock, has been used as a backdrop for TV shows Outlander, Taggart and Sherlock Holmes, as well as films including The Eagle and Detective Pikachu.

With it's name in the spotlight, it has received an influx of tourists with an estimated 70,000 people a year visiting the glen.

But this has left the ground in poor condition while some visitors put themselves at risk to take photographs of the famous terrain.

Landowner David Young, whose family has owned the gorge since the 1940's, says he hopes a new owner can improve the safety of the site.

"What we want to do is make sure people can come here, get a good experience and do it safely, being the key point," he told ITV News.

Mr Young added there had been a few accidents over the years due to the conditions.

While there is no exact price-tag on Finnich Glen, estate agent Peter Seymor, of Graham + Sibbald, said it could sell for a "seven-figure sum."

Finnich Glen is known for its 70ft gorge and the Devil’s Pulpit rock. Credit: PA

The 23-acre site on the banks of the gorge, are being marketed with planning permission for a visitor centre, restaurant, café, shop and events area, as well as a car park for 150 vehicles.

The number of visitors is predicted to rise to 350,000 if a visitor centre was erected.

Mr Young added: “There is an opportunity here at Finnich Glen to create a visitor attraction of national importance.

“It is indeed a beautiful Scottish landmark that is visited by people from all around the world - it has been previously referred to as Scotland’s Grand Canyon in miniature.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...