Six of the quirkiest moments captured in this year's Oscars class photo

By Lily Ford, ITV News Multimedia Producer

The annual Oscars class photo has been released, featuring lots of familiar - and not so familiar - faces to keep us entertained through the award season.

A La La land reunion, snuck-in Godzilla figurine, and bizarre poses can be spotted among the 179 nominees, who gathered for the traditional Oscars Luncheon in Los Angeles on Monday.

Here are a few of the photo's quirkiest highlights.

The pair were stood very nearly next to each other after the Luncheon's red carpet. Credit: Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S/AP

1. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling - so close, but so far

The pair are known for their roles in the critically acclaimed La La Land - Stone even took home the best actress Oscar for it in 2017.

They have not fallen in love on-screen since then, but the pair did offer fans a little excitement by being pictured so close to one another.

In 2024, Gosling and Stone are nominated for Barbie and Poor Things, respectively.

Stone even picked up the Golden Globe for her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos' film, so she'll be hoping - and Gosling no doubt cheering her on - for the industry's most coveted award too.

Notably, Gosling donned a lilac suit for the photo, his commitment to the Barbie bit unwavering.

Godzilla made it to the red carpet beforehand, too. Credit: Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S/AP

2. Godzilla makes the cut

Are you seeing it too?

The man holding up that little Godzilla figurine is Takashi Yamazaki, one of the visual effects supervisors on Godzilla Minus One.

The nominee has been carrying the toy around with him to other red carpets, premieres, and photo ops, so his inclusion in the Oscars class photo was a sure thing.

Both Robbie and husband Ackerley are nominated as producers on Barbie. Credit: Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S/AP

3. Power couple

Many will be aware that Margot Robbie was snubbed for her role as the titular character in Barbie. She missed out on a best actress nod, and director Greta Gerwig didn't make the cut in her respective category, either.

Robbie still picked up a nomination as a producer on Barbie, however, which is nominated for best picture.

But perhaps something film fans don't know is her husband picked up a nomination, too.

Tom Ackerley also served as a producer on the summer blockbuster, though the two were not stood together for the photo.

They married in Robbie's native Australia in December 2016.

Matthew Libatique knows his good side. Credit: Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S/AP

4. Strike a pose

One of the more eye-grabbing sections of the photo is features this gentleman, who, with his hands across his chest and brown suede suit, is stealing the show.

But who is he? His name is Matthew Libatique, nominated for his work as cinematographer on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein biopic, Maestro.

Libatique cracked out the same pose on the red carpet and portrait photos taken beforehand.

Best actor favourite Paul Giamatti, nominated for The Holdovers, looks to be in on the joke. Credit: Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S/AP

5. What's so funny?

There are few people blinking, and a few unhappy faces, too, but one man appears to have been told a hilarious joke just moments before the picture was snapped.

It's Anatomy of a Fall's Arthur Harari, who is nominated for best original screenplay alongside his wife Justine Triet who directed the film.

Best actor favourite Paul Giamatti, nominated for The Holdovers, looks to be in on the joke - maybe he had something to do with it.

Emily Blunt and Carey Mulligan are the only Britons nominated in the Oscars' acting categories. Credit: Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S

6. Britain's best supporting actresses

The pair are representing the UK by their best supporting actress nominations, and proudly beamed for this class photo.

Emily Blunt and Carey Mulligan will both be hoping to bring home the Oscar for their roles in Oppenheimer and Maestro, respectively.

The two were snapped near to one another. They're the only acting nominations for Britons at this year's Academy Awards.

The Academy Awards ceremony will air from midnight on March 11 in the UK.

