The Body Shop has entered into administration, it has been confirmed.

Directors of The Body Shop International Limited have appointed Tony Wright, Geoff Rowley, and Alastair Massey of business advisory firm FRP as Joint Administrators of the company, which operates The Body Shop’s UK business.

The brand currently has 199 stores across the UK and employs over 2,000 people.

It is understood that Aurelius, the private equity firm which bought The Body Shop for £207m in November, decided to enter administration after poor sales during the Christmas shopping season continued into January.

