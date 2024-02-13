Usher and longtime partner Jenn Goicoechea married in Las Vegas just hours after the R&B superstar's headline appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show, according to officials and documents.

The officiant who wed the pair is known to dress as an Elvis Presley impersonator.

The couple married on Sunday night at Vegas Weddings, according to a marriage certificate made public on Monday.

The ceremony was officiated by the Reverend Ronald Joseph Polrywka, better known locally as Ron DeCar. Witnesses included Jonnetta Patton, Usher's mother.

Usher and Alicia Keys performed the famous Super Bowl half-time show. Credit: AP

“Congratulations to the Newlyweds!" chapel owner Melody Willis-Williams said in a statement.

“We were beyond thrilled to host in this epic day for Usher and his new wife.”

“As much as we love, love,” the statement adds, "this is the couple’s news to share any further details on. We’ll always be fans of Usher! Yeah!”

Usher, 45, and Goicoechea, 40, have been together since 2019 and have two young daughters.

His Super Bowl halftime performance Sunday at Allegiant Stadium drew acclaim and included guest appearances by such stars as Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon and Ludacris.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the NFL championship game in overtime, 25-22, over the San Francisco 49ers.

It was the most-watched TV programme in US history.

Usher recently ended a two-year Las Vegas Strip residency where he performed Usher: My Way at the Park MGM.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted…