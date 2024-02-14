10-year-old girl dies in Aberdeen swimming pool after 'getting into difficulty'

A 10-year-old girl has died in an Aberdeen swimming pool after "getting into difficulty," Scotland police said on Wednesday.

Emergency services responded to an incident at Northfield Leisure Centre in Kettlehills Crescent on Monday evening at around 8pm.

"One ambulance and two special operation response teams (SORT) were dispatched to the scene," a Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

"One patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary."

The pool was closed following the incident and Sport Aberdeen said it would stay closed until further notice.

A Scotland Police spokeswoman said: "Following the update from Police Scotland, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young girl who died, and with everyone affected at this difficult time.

"We continue to work closely with the relevant authorities."

