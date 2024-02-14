Keir Starmer under pressure as anti-semitism row intensifies

A third senior Labour politician attended a meeting at the centre of an anti-semitism row within the party, ITV News understands, as Sir Keir Starmer continues to come under pressure about his handling of the allegations.

Munsif Dad, Labour group leader of Hyndburn Council, was one of three community representatives at the meeting at which former Rochdale by-election candidate, Azhar Ali, and another candidate, Graham Jones, are alleged to have made comments against Israel.

It is not known if the remarks by Mr Ali and Mr Jones went unchallenged. It is not yet known whether action was taken against Mr Dad.

Sir Keir said on Tuesday that any allegations against other Labour councillors present at the event at which Mr Ali and Mr Jones allegedly made their remarks would be “fully investigated by the party”.

The party leader insisted on Tuesday that Labour "has changed" as he continues to face tough questions about whether he has fulfilled his promise to root out antisemitism in his party following the scandals that overshadowed Jeremy Corbyn’s tenure as leader.

Former Hyndburn MP, Mr Jones, was suspended on Tuesday, just a day after Labour was forced to suspend and withdraw its backing for Rochdale by-election candidate Mr Ali.

It came after audio, obtained by website Guido Fawkes, appeared to show the former Labour MP use the words “f****** Israel” at the same meeting Mr Ali attended, while also allegedly suggesting that British people who volunteer to fight with the Israel Defence Forces should be “locked up”.

With his candidacy for Hyndburn now in doubt, it is understood Mr Jones was called to an interview on Tuesday evening with party officials.

Any move to drop him as a candidate would have to follow a formal party process.

The Labour leadership has been facing questions as to why it took so long to withdraw support for Mr Ali, after he was recorded suggesting in the meeting that Israel had allowed Hamas to attack on October 7 as a pretext to invade Gaza.

Mr Ali, who is also a Lancashire County Councillor, apologised to the Jewish community and retracted his original remarks, which he described as “deeply offensive, ignorant and false”.

For almost two days, Labour stood by his candidacy in the Greater Manchester town but the party later withdrew support after "new information about further comments” about Israel came to light.

According to a story published by the Daily Mail on Monday night, Mr Ali also said “people in the media from certain Jewish quarters” were “giving crap” about MP Andy McDonald, who was suspended by Labour after he used the phrase “between the river and the sea” in a speech during a rally.

The paper also said the now-former Labour candidate claimed that Israel planned to “get rid of [Palestinians] from Gaza” and “grab” some of the land.

The party leadership was pressed on why Mr Ali had not been immediately suspended after the first comments emerged.

Sir Keir has repeatedly insisted he has rooted out antisemitism in the party, and said he took "tough and decisive" action to withdraw support for his candidate in the Labour stronghold seat.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…