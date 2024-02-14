Multiple have been injured after shots were fired at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.

Eight to 10 people were wounded near Union Station in the Chiefs' hometown, a local fire chief confirmed.

Kansas City police are asking people to leave the area as quickly as possible.

Police said two armed people were taken into custody.

A statement said: “Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area.

“Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck. We took two armed people into custody for more investigation.

“Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims. Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through.”

Police cordon off the area around Union Station following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration Credit: AP

Kansas City Chiefs players and staff were celebrating beating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in 19 years.

This is a developing story...

