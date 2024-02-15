Red Bull Formula One boss Christian Horner has thanked his "very supportive wife" former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, as he faces accusations of "inappropriate behaviour" from a female employee.

The focus was supposed to be on the team's new car, but the glitz and the glamour pf Red Bull's launch were marred by the allegations by another member of staff for the British-based F1 team.

"Obviously I deny any allegations that have been made against me and it's very much business as usual," Horner told ITV News.

“I think in any moment of uncertainty it tends to bring a group closer together and I’ve been overwhelmed by support”

Geri Halliwell-Horner and husband Christian Horner. Credit: PA

But Horner says he has received a lot of support following the accusations, particularly from his wife, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell.

“I’ve got a very supportive wife. She understands the pressures of travelling, the pressures that go with being away from home ... She's been hugely supportive and will continue to be so,” Horner told ITV News.

A spokesperson for Red Bull, the Austrian energy drinks company which owns the F1 team, said: “After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation.

“This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister."

The company added that it took the accusations "extremely seriously".

Horner leads the most successful team in the motorsport, with Red Bull winning a record-breaking 21 of 22 races last year, and is the top of a chain of command of around 1,500 employees.

L ast year it carried Max Verstappen to his third consecutive world championship.

The accusations have put the team in the spotlight just weeks before racing season kicks off with the Bahrain Grand Prix in late February.

Horner has been in charge of the team since its entry into F1 19 years, ago, and has overseen seven drivers' world championships.

He was awarded a CBE for his services to motorsport in the New Year Honours List last year.

