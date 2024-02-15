'Beautiful' 10-year-old girl who died in Aberdeen swimming pool named locally

Jessica Rennie has been named locally after police confirmed a young girl died in a swimming pool in Scotland.

The 10-year-old "got into difficulty" at Northfield Leisure Centre in Kettlehills Crescent on Monday evening at around 8pm.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Jessica's name to help support the family's funeral costs. At the time of writing, it has raised more than £12,500.

Scotland Police did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Earlier this week, a Scotland Police spokeswoman told ITV News: “Emergency services attended, and a 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital where she later died.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding her death, which is not being treated as suspicious.”

The pool was closed following the incident and Sport Aberdeen said it would stay closed until further notice.

A spokesperson for Sport Aberdeen said: “Following the update from Police Scotland, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young girl who died, and with everyone affected, at this difficult time.

“We continue to work closely with the relevant authorities.

“Inquiries are ongoing and the venue remains closed until further notice.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...