Play Brightcove video

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari of the Israeli Defence Forces spoke in English about the operation in this video released by their military

Israeli forces have stormed the main hospital in southern Gaza on Thursday, hours after their airstrikes killed a patient and wounded six others inside the complex.

The Israeli army said it was a limited operation seeking the remains of hostages taken by Hamas.

The raid came a day after the army sought to evacuate thousands of displaced people who had taken shelter at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

The southern city has been the main target of Israel's offensive against Hamas in recent weeks.

Nasser Hospital, in the southern city of Khan Younis, has been the latest focus of operations that have gutted Gaza’s health sector. Credit: AP

The military said it had "credible intelligence” that Hamas had held hostages at the hospital and that the remains of hostages might still be inside.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the chief military spokesperson, said forces were conducting a “precise and limited” operation there and would not forcibly evacuate medics or patients.

Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals and other civilian structures to shield its fighters.

Gaza's Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra said Israel had launched a “massive incursion” with heavy shooting that wounded many of the displaced people who had sheltered there.

He said the military had ordered medics to move all patients into an older building that was not properly equipped for their treatment.

“Many cannot evacuate, such as those with lower limb amputations, severe burns, or the elderly,” he said in an interview with the Al Jazeera network.

Separately, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 13 people in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, 10 civilians - mostly women and children - and three fighters from the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, an ally of Gaza's Hamas militants.

The strikes came just hours after a rocket attack from Lebanon killed an Israeli soldier in what was the deadliest of daily exchanges of fire along the border since the Octover 7 start of the war in Gaza. It also underscored the risks of a broader conflict.

Negotiations over a cease-fire in Gaza appear to have stalled, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the offensive until Hamas is destroyed and scores of hostages taken are returned.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...