President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harries have expressed their sympathies following the shooting on Wednesday

The victim of a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade has been identified, as at least 21 others were left injured in what's been described as "a senseless act".

Some of those wounded were children, with authorities saying they are still working on a "total number of victims" of the shooting, which occurred around 2pm local time on Wednesday. Some players were still on stage at the time.

A local radio station said via Facebook that Lisa Lopez-Galvan, host of "Taste of Tejano," was killed.

"This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community," KKFI said in a statement.

A woman is taken to an ambulance after an incident following the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration. Credit: AP

Two childhood friends of Ms Lopez-Galvan's told reporters that she attended the parade with her husband and her adult son, a passionate Kansas City sports fan who also was shot.

Police said three people have been detained as part of their investigation.

Speaking at a news conference, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said there is video circulating social media showing "some fans tackling someone".

She said authorities are trying to determine if one of the detainees is the same person shown in the video. Investigators are yet to determine a motive for the attack.

Of those who suffered gunshot wounds, eight had immediately life-threatening injuries, seven others had life-threatening injuries and six had minor injuries, Kansas City Fire Department Chief Ross Grundyson said.

Others who weren't shot are thought to have suffered other injuries. Speaking at the conference, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said: "Today was tragic for everyone who was part of it.

"I had the chance to talk to my wife just a moment ago, who said 'we became part of a statistic of too many Americans - those who have experienced or been part of or connected to a mass shooting.' That is something that I hope we all recognise is highly problematic for all of us."

Law enforcement personnel arrive to investigate. Credit: AP

Kansas City Chiefs players and staff were celebrating beating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in 19 years.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to social media, saying: “Praying for Kansas City.”

Linebacker Drue Tranquill also posted: “Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing.”

In an official statement, the Chiefs said: "We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally.

"Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department.

"At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for.

"We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today.

"My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."

