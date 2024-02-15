Succession's Sarah Snook on the draw of the West End and chasing your youth

On Unscripted, actress Sarah Snook joins Nina Nannar.Best known for playing Shiv Roy in the multi-award winning TV hit Succession, Snook now stars in Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray on London's West End.

The pair talk about life post-Succession, the draw of the West End, why chasing your youth is a risky business, and why this play is her biggest challenge yet.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.