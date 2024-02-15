Teenage girl dies in two-car crash in Co Tipperary

A 15-year-old girl has died in a two-car crash in Co Tipperary.

The collision happened around 6.45pm on the R503 at Rearcross.

The girl, who was a passenger in one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three other occupants of that car – a man in his 20s, a woman in her 20s, and another girl in her mid-teens – and the female driver of the second car were transported by ambulance to Limerick University Hospital for assessment.

Their injuries were not deemed life-threatening.

The girl who died has been taken to the mortuary at Limerick University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The road remained closed on Thursday night to facilitate examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Additionally, anyone with camera footage, including dashcam, from the area at the time is requested to provide it to the Garda.