Imprisoned Russian opposition leader and vocal Putin critic Alexei Navalny has died in an Arctic penal colony aged 47, the state prison service has said.

Mr Navalny fell ill after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness, they said.

His team has not yet confirmed his death.

The opposition leader had hoped to be elected mayor of Moscow - and one day President - and had been a thorn in the side of Russian president Vladimir Putin for more than a decade.

The opposition leader faced countless detentions on what he said were politically motivated charges and threats to his life since speaking out against the Kremlin.

Navalny surrounded by journalists on a plane before a flight to Moscow from Berlin in 2021. Credit: AP

2009

A lawyer by training, Mr Navalny first comes to public prominence when he begins publishing investigations of corruption at Russia's biggest state-controlled companies.

2011-2012

Mr Navalny leads massive anti-government protests across Russia where he is arrested several times.

2013

Alexei Navalny is jailed for five years after a court finds him guilty of embezzlement. In the months running up to his sentencing, he had led mass protests that challenged Putin's rule and re-election as president for a third term.

Mr Navalny had announced plans to run for office in the December and had begun to raise funds in anticipation of launching a campaign. His jail term essential puts pay to his political ambitions.

He later tweeted the evidence was false and that the fight against Putin must go on.

Alexei Navalny with his wife Yulia after a rally in Moscow in 2013 Credit: Evgeny Feldman/AP

2017

Mr Navalny is nominated to run for president and is considered Putin's most formidable opponent in the 2018 election.

2018

Navalny is one of 1,000 people arrested as a wave of mass protests against Putin swept Russia.

He serves 50 days on two consecutive sentences for organising unsanctioned protests. Upon his release, he was immediately arrested and sentenced to another 20 days for organising a protest while in jail.

2019

Navalny is taken to hospital while serving his sentence after experiencing swelling and a rash - something he had never before.

His doctor raised suspicions about a possible poisoning.

On the streets, nearly 1,400 people are arrested at anti-government protests against the Kremlin.

Alexei Navalny is seen on a TV screen as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service. Credit: AP

2020

AugustMr Navalny falls ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on August 20 and is taken to hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing.

He is later found to have been poisoned with Novichok, the same nerve agent used in the 2018 Salisbury poisonings. Russian officials vehemently denied any involvement.

Mr Navalny receives treatment at hospital in Germany and is kept in an induced coma for more than two weeks.

2021

Just five months after he nearly died after being poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok Mr Navalny returns to Moscow and is arrested at the airport after Russia’s prison service issues a warrant for his arrest.

He is jailed for 30 days for failing to observe bail conditions when he spent five months in Germany after surviving his poisoning.

His detention leads to widespread protests in Moscow. The city is put in lockdown and more than 5,000 people are arrested across Russia.

Despite the unrest, a Moscow court orders the Russian opposition leader to prison on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany.

His appeal against his sentencing is rejected.

Social media was used to organise protests in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

April Mr Navalny goes on hunger strike for three weeks.

Thousands of protesters march in central Moscow calling for the Russian opposition leader to be freed, as he is reportedly in a "critical" condition due to his protest.

June Russian President Vladimir Putin says the opposition leader got what he deserved when he was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

2022

March Navalny is convicted of "bogus" fraud and contempt of court charges and sentenced to nine years in a maximum security prison.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears via a video link from the Arctic penal colony back in January. Credit: AP

2023

AugustA Russian court convicts Mr Navalny of extremism changes and sentences him to 19 years in prison on top of the nine-year term he is already serving.

The new charges against the politician related to the activities of his anti-corruption foundation and statements by his top associates. December

After being reported missing for three weeks, Mr Navalny is traced to a penal colony in Siberia - a region notorious for long and severe winters.

Mr Navalny’s team said prior to being moved, he had been ill and was being denied food and kept in an unventilated cell. Supporters believed he is deliberately being hidden after Putin announced his candidacy in Russia’s March presidential election.

2024

January 10

Mr Navalny makes his first appearance since being banished to the Arctic prison where he cracked jokes about a recent "near naked" party in Moscow.

February

Mr Navalny had been urging Russians to show their protest of Putin during March's presidential balloting by voting at a specific time on election day,

In a statement on social media from the Arctic penal colony where he is being held, Navalny argues by forming long queues at noon on March 17 to vote against Putin, people would make “a powerful demonstration of the country’s mood.”

February 15

Alexei Navalny reportedly dies in prison Friday aged 47.

