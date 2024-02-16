Actress Amy Schumer has addressed online speculation about her face being “puffier than normal," explaining it is due to a health condition.

The US star was promoting the second series of her comedy-drama 'Life & Beth' on US talk shows this week, but a lot of the discussion on social media afterwards centred on her appearance.

In an social media post, Schumer revealed she has endometriosis and was experiencing some “medical and hormonal things” but confirmed she was “okay”.

Endometriosis can be extremely painful and is caused when tissue grows in places such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes, according to the NHS.

Amy Schumer appears on Jimmy Fallon to promote her new show 'Life & Beth'

While promoting her Hulu show, the 42-year-old wrote on Instagram: “Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face

“I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years.

“And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now. I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about.

“There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay.”

The actress and director also said she does not feel a woman needs “any excuse for her physical appearance” but that she wanted to take the opportunity to “advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in”.

Amy Schumer

She added: “Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head.

“But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this TV show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed.”

Schumer added that she hopes some of the focus on her appearance could be redirected to her show, which also stars US actor Michael Cera.

It follows Beth, played by Schumer, who starts having flashbacks to her teen self after an unexpected incident and has to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become.

The actress and stand-up comedian also created and starred in the sketch comedy series Inside Amy Schumer and has appeared in a number of films including 2015’s Trainwreck, 2017’s Snatched, and 2018’s I Feel Pretty.

What is Endometriosis?

It is a long-term and very common condition that can have a “significant impact on your life” with symptoms including heavy and painful periods and sickness.

Each month cells react in the same way as those in the womb, building up and then breaking down and bleeding.

But unlike cells in the womb that leave the body as a period, the blood has nowhere to go.

This can cause inflammation, pain and the formation of scar tissue.

The NHS says is is difficult to diagnose as symptoms can vary considerably, and many other conditions can cause similar issues.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms vary but and can include:

Chronic pain

Fatigue or lack of energy

Depression

Problems with sex life and relationships

An inability to conceive

Difficulty in fulfilling work and social commitments

