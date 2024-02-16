A judge has ruled against Donald Trump and imposed a penalty of $364 million dollars (£288 million) in a civil fraud case.

The former US president is banned from doing business in New York for three years, and his sons Eric and Donald Jr. are barred for two years.

Trump faced trial over allegations that he exaggerated his wealth on financial statements he provided to banks, insurance companies and others.

Judge Arthur Engoron issued his decision after a trial which lasted over two months, that saw the Republican presidential front-runner bristling under oath that he was the victim of a rigged legal system.

Trump’s lawyers had said even before the verdict that they would appeal.

More to follow...

