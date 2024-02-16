Imprisoned Putin critic Alexei Navalny has died, Russian media reports

Jailed Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny has died, according to Russian state media reports.

In a statement, the Federal Prison Service said Navalny felt unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness. It went on to say an ambulance arrived to try to rehabilitate him, but he died.

Navalny's spokesperson could not confirm his death. His lawyer is currently flying to the prison where he is being held.

They said they would update when as soon as they have more information.

More to follow...

