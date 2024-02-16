Premature gorilla born by rare emergency caesarean at Texas zoo

Play Brightcove video

Jameela, a western lowland gorilla, was delivered in January by medical experts at Fort Worth Zoo and is receiving round the clock care

A gorilla has been born via prematurely emergency caesarean at a Texas zoo.

Jameela, which means “beautiful” in Swahili, a western lowland gorilla was delivered on January 5 by medical experts at Fort Worth Zoo.

She was delivered after life-threatening complications impacted the health of the mother, Sekani, who presented with signs of pre-eclampsia, a serious blood-pressure condition that can occur during pregnancy in both humans and primates.

Jameela was delivered by caesarean section. Credit: Facebook/FortWorthZoo

While Sekani has made a full recovery, she has not bonded with baby Jameela who is now being cared for by zookeepers and staff.

The gorilla infant, who was four to six weeks early, is receiving around-the-clock care for the last five weeks and another female gorilla, Gracie, is being lined up for possible surrogacy.

The baby will not meet the public as she gains strength.

Jameela is receiving round the clock care ahead of her introduction to her surrogate mother, Gracie

Primates are humans’ closest living relatives in the animal kingdom and share many biological similarities.

For this reason, the zoo's veterinary team consulted with human doctors to help perform the emergency caesarean section.

“Taking part in delivering Sekani’s infant via cesarean section was one of the highlights of my entire career as an OB-GYN,” said Dr. Jamie Walkin Erwin the primary doctor in the delivery.

Jameela with one of her carers. Credit: Facebook/FortWorthZoo

“It is an honor and privilege to assist with care for this endangered species and to share my expertise with the veterinary staff at the Fort Worth Zoo.

"I was amazed at how Sekani’s anatomy matched that of my human patients.”

