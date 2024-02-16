Prince Harry to talk about King's cancer diagnosis in new TV interview

Prince Harry will discuss King Charles' cancer diagnosis for the first time publicly in a new TV interview.

The Duke of Sussex has sat down for a tell-all interview with Good Morning America host Will Reeve, which is scheduled to air on Friday morning.

Alongside the King's cancer diagnosis, Harry will also talk about his life with Meghan Markle and his passion for supporting wounded warriors.

It was announced last week that the King has a “form of cancer” and at the weekend he issued a statement praising “all those organisations that support cancer patients.

The couple have been spending time with the Good Morning America host in Canada after they flew out to Whistler to take part in a countdown event to the Invictus Games.

Harry was in Whistler, British Columbia, with wife Meghan, to visit athletes at training camps and to promote the games he founded for wounded, injured or sick service personnel and veterans after he served in Afghanistan.

The interview also comes a few days after his visit to the UK to visit his father and an unveiling of the Duke's and Meghan's new Sussex.com website.

He visited without Meghan and their children, less than 24 hours after the announcement about Charles’ health.

Harry sported a white helmet as he sped down the frozen track Credit: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP

But there was no meeting with his brother, the Prince of Wales, after Harry spent around 45 minutes at Clarence House seeing their father.

While at the training camp, the Duke of Sussex raced head first on a tiny skeleton sled down one of the world's fasted bobsled tracks.

The 2025 games in Vancouver and Whistler will be the first to feature winter sports, including the skeleton, skiing events and wheelchair curling, but it will also host events it has previously, such as indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball.

This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.