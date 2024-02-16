Olympic gold medal winner Sir Chris Hoy has announced he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The former Team GB cyclist is currently undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, he said in an Instagram post.

The 47-year-old said he had hoped to keep his diagnosis private due to his "young family" but had shared the health update as his "hand had been forced".

In an Instagram post, Sir Chris said: “I have a bit of news. Last year I was diagnosed with cancer, which came as a huge shock, having had no symptoms up to that point.

“I’m currently receiving treatment including chemotherapy, which thankfully is going really well. I’d like to extend my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals for their amazing help and care."

Sir Chris Hoy shares his cancer diagnosis on Instagram. Credit: Instagram / chrishoy1

The Scot added: "I'm optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I'm truly grateful. As you might imagine, the last few months have been incredibly difficult.

"However I currently feel fine - I am continuing to work, ride my bike and live my life as normal."

Sir Chris, from Edinburgh, has two children with his wife Sarra Kemp.

He has won six Olympic gold medals and during the 2012 London games, he became the most successful Olympic cyclist in history, before being overtaken by Bradley Wiggins in 2016,

His world championship record is equally impressive, as he won 11 gold medals, eight silver and six bronze between 1999 and 2012.

