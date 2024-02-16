Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley have been confirmed as presenters of This Morning by ITV.

The duo take over in the wake of the exits of long-time sofa hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who left last year.

Good Morning Britain star Shephard said: “This really feels like a very special moment for Cat and I to be part of the next chapter of This Morning.

“It’s an honour to be trusted with the reins, join Alison (Hammond) and Dermot (O’Leary) and all the team that work on and off screen and do such a great job.”

Cat Deeley, who rose to fame as a presenter of ITV children’s music programme CD:UK along with Willoughby, called This Morning a “national institution”.

She added: “Whenever it’s on, it’s like having your friends over – funny, smart, silly, heartfelt, informative and joyful – like all the greatest friendships.”

More to follow...

