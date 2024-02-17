A spokesperson for Alexei Navalny has confirmed his death in a social media post while his mother has been seen visiting the prison where he died.

"Alexey Navalny was murdered. His death occurred on February 16 at 2:17 p.m. local time, according to the official message to Alexey’s mother," Kira Yarmysh wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirming reports of his death by Russian prison officials.

"An employee of the colony said that the body of Navalny is now in Salekhard. It was picked up by investigators from the IC. Now they are conducting 'investigations' with him," the post read."We demand that Alexey Navalny's body be handed over to his family immediately."

The statement came as Alexei Navalny's mother was seen visiting the prison where he had been detained, according to Russian officials.

The mother of the late Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, Lyudmila Navalnaya, was seen in Kharp on Saturday, near the Russian penal colony where her son died, according to Russian prison authorities.

Play Brightcove video

Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service reported that Navalny felt sick after a walk Friday and lost consciousness at the penal colony, in the Yamalo-Nenets region about 1,200 miles northeast of Moscow.

An ambulance arrived, but he couldn’t be revived; the cause of death is still “being established,” it said.

Mr Navalny had been jailed since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow to face certain arrest after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin.

He was later convicted three times, saying each case was politically motivated, and received a sentence of 19 years for extremism.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…