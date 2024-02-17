Talks on a potential ceasefire deal in Gaza "have not been progressing as expected" in the past few days after good progress in recent weeks, key mediator Qatar said today.

It comes as Israeli's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the Hamas militant group, which governs the Gaza Strip, of not changing its "delusional" demands.

Speaking during the Munich Security Conference, Qatar's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al Thani, noted difficulties in the “humanitarian part” of the negotiations. Mr Netanyahu, who is under pressure to bring home remaining hostages taken during the October 7 Hamas attack, said he sent a delegation to ceasefire talks in Cairo earlier in the week at US President Joe Biden’s request.

However, he says he doesn't see the point in sending them again. Hamas says it wants a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Israel has made it clear throughout the war that it would not accept any ceasefire deal which would deprive it of a complete victory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted an invasion of Rafah is necessary to achieve victory. Credit: AP

After the last ceasefire deal, which saw the exchanging of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, while allowing the transfer of more aid into Gaza, Israel said it would carry on with its goal of eliminating Hamas. Mr Netanyahu has also pushed back against international concern about a planned Israeli ground offensive in Rafah, a city on southern Gaza's border with Egypt, where more than half of the Strip's 2.3 million people are packed into.

He said “total victory” against Hamas requires the offensive, once people living there evacuate to safe areas.

Where they will go in largely devastated Gaza is not clear, and most of the people who will be asked to evacuate have already been displaced several times throughout the war. New airstrikes in central Gaza on Saturday killed more than 40 people, including children, and wounded at least 50, according to Associated Press journalists and hospital officials. Israel’s military said it carried out strikes there against Hamas.

More than half of Gaza's population of 2.3 million have been crammed into the southern city of Rafah. Credit: AP

Five people were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house outside Khan Younis in the south, according to health officials, and another five people, including three children, were killed in an airstrike on a building north of Rafah.

Dr. Marwan al-Hams, director of Abu Yousef al-Najjar Hospital, said other bodies were being pulled from the rubble. The Gaza Health Ministry on Saturday raised the overall death toll in Gaza to 28,858, saying the bodies of 83 people killed in Israeli bombardments were brought to hospitals in the past 24 hours. The count does not differentiate between combatants and civilians, but the ministry says two-thirds of those killed are women and children. US President Joe Biden has urged Israel not to carry out an operation there without a “credible” plan to protect civilians and to instead focus on a ceasefire. Egypt has said an operation could threaten diplomatic relations. Israel has said it has no plans to force Palestinians into Egypt. New satellite photos, however, indicate that Egypt is preparing for that scenario. The images show Egypt building a wall and levelling land near its border with Gaza.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who also spoke at the Munich Security Conference, said “it is not our intention to provide any safe areas or facilities, but … we will provide the support to the innocent civilians, if that was to take place.” President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi affirmed during a call with France’s leader that Egypt categorically rejected “the displacement of Palestinians to Egypt in any way, shape or form," according to el-Sisi's office.

Both Palestinians and Egyptians fear a repeat of what is known in the Arab world as the "Nakba", or "catastrophe", which saw the displacement of 700,000 Palestinians after the state of Israel's creation.

Two senior Egyptian officials said Egypt is building additional defensive lines in an existing buffer zone that extends three miles from the border. The buffer zone, built as part of Egypt's battle against an Islamic State group insurgency, was meant to prevent weapons smuggling to and from Gaza.

