Lord Cameron: There will be 'consequences' following death of Alexei Navalny

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has said “there should be consequences" in the wake of the death of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Russian prison officials claimed Mr Navalny felt unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness.

Speaking to broadcasters at the Munich Security Conference, the foreign secretary described Mr Navalny as "an incredibly brave man".

“His life revealed so much about the true nature of Putin’s ghastly regime. And his death has revealed that all over again," Lord Cameron said.

The foreign secretary did not give any details as to what those "consequences" could be.

"When appalling human rights outrages like this take place, what we do is we look at whether there are individual people that are responsible and whether there are individual measures and actions we can take.

"We don’t announce them in advance, so I can’t say anymore than that. But that is what we will be looking at," he added.

Lord Cameron said he would be discussing the incident with other G7 foreign ministers at the security gathering in Germany.

The Foreign Office said on Friday that is had summoned the Russian Embassy "to make clear that we hold the Russian authorities fully responsible.”

International leaders have held President Putin responsible for Mr Navalny's death, including US President Joe Biden.

"Make no mistake: Putin is responsible for Navalny's death," President Biden said during a press conference on Friday.

"Putin does not only target citizens of other countries, as we've seen in what's going on in Ukraine right now - he also inflicts terrible crimes on his own people," the US president added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky referenced the death of Alexei Navalny during a speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, describing the Russian president as a “thug”.

He told attendees: “Putin kills whoever he wants, be it an opposition leader, or anyone else who seems as the target exactly to him.

“After the murder of Alexei Navalny, it’s absurd to perceive Putin as a supposedly legitimate head of a Russian state and he is a thug who maintains power through corruption and violence.”

