Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Sophie Ellis-Bextor have been among the stars arriving on the red carpet ahead of the Baftas.

Irish actor Murphy, who is nominated for best actor for playing theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic Oppenheimer, was wearing a dark outfit at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

His co-star Downey Jr, who is up for supporting actor, was seen in a grey suit with a starfish-shaped brooch.

London-born director Nolan’s Oppenheimer, about the father of the atomic bomb, could be the favourite on the night with 13 nominations, while there are 11 nods for Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos’s surreal tale Poor Things, based on a 1992 novel by Scots artist and writer Alasdair Gray.

David Tennant is this years host. Credit: PA

Murphy faces competition from fellow Irishman Barry Keoghan, who took on the role of a student at Oxford in high-society thriller Saltburn, and Canadian actor Ryan Gosling for blockbuster success Barbie.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor was asked on the red carpet how it would be received if Keoghan recreated his naked dance in Saltburn.

She said him performing again to her hit Murder On The Dancefloor “may be a bit much” for the ceremony but she was looking forward to seeing him again.

Naomi Campbell and Rosamund Pike on the red carpet. Credit: PA

She also said she “felt very complimented” by director Emerald Fennell choosing her 2001 song for the film.

Saltburn actor Richard E Grant said that “a number of grandmothers” had written to complain about the film which contains explicit and sexual imagery.

He said the women claimed they had been “told to watch it as a family film before Christmas”, and joked that “their false teeth fell out so it was a great response”.

There are also nine nominations each for Martin Scorsese’s western Killers Of The Flower Moon and Jonathan Glazer’s Holocaust film The Zone Of Interest, as well as three nods each for How To Have Sex and Past Lives.

Actress Mia McKenna-Bruce told PA that the goal of How To Have Sex was to “start the conversation” around the film’s themes to do with sex, consent and more.

The Prince of Wales is the president of the Baftas. Credit: PA

McKenna-Bruce, nominated for the Bafta Rising Star award, also said that if more people see it because of the Baftas it will make a “wider difference”.

All Of Us Strangers actors Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, who is nominated in the best supporting actor category, also took to the red carpet.

The Prince of Wales, who is president of Bafta, will be attending the event – his first high-profile royal engagement since his wife’s operation.

At the prestigious film event last year, William was accompanied by the Princess of Wales, who will not be attending this time as she continues her recovery.

The Bafta Film Awards is hosted by Scottish actor David Tennant and will feature performances by Ellis-Bextor and Hannah Waddingham.

