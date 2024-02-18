Eligible young voters urged to register before Tuesday deadline

All eligible young voters have been urged to register to ensure to ensure they can participate in upcoming referenda.

The National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI) has made the call ahead of the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming referendums on Tuesday February 20.

Two referenda are to be held on March 8 to amend Ireland’s Constitution.

Voters will head to the polls on March 8 to vote in two referenda to amend the Irish Constitution Credit: PA

The first plebiscite is on whether the Constitution should be changed to extend the definition of family beyond only those based on marriage to include “durable” relationships.

The second is on whether to delete a reference to the role and duties of women in the home and replace it with a new article placing an obligation on the State “to strive to support” the provision of care by families.

Paul Gordon, NYCI’s director of policy and advocacy, said young people represent almost one in five of those of voting age in Ireland.

“Ireland’s youth population is growing, and there are over 730,000 young people aged 18 to 29 eligible to register to vote in Ireland. This represents almost 1 in 5 of those of voting age in Ireland,” he said.

With significant elections and referendums on the horizon in 2024, young people are part of a cohort that could prove hugely influential. It’s important to ensure no young person misses the opportunity to participate. Paul Gordon, NYCI

“With significant elections and referendums on the horizon in 2024, young people are part of a cohort that could prove hugely influential. It’s important to ensure no young person misses the opportunity to participate.

“With the advent of online voter registration, engaging in the electoral process has never been more straightforward.”

For those unsure whether they are registered or not, the NYCI advises that they check online at www.checktheregister.ie. For those not yet registered, the process can now be completed online at the same site. You will need to provide your PPSN, date of birth and Eircode.

The NYCI provides further information and FAQs for first-time voters on youth.ie/vote.