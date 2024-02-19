The widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has claimed her husband was killed by the nerve agent Novichok while in a Russian prison.

In a video statement released on her social media pages on Monday, Yulia Navalnaya blamed Vladimir Putin for her husband's death and vowed to continue his work.

She also claimed his body was being hidden from his family while traces of the nerve-agent leave his body.

Speaking in Russian in a newly released video, she said: "Three days ago, Vladimir Putin killed my husband, Alexei Navalny.

"Putin killed the father of my children. Putin took away the most precious thing I had, the closest and most beloved person.

"Shamefully, cowardly, without ever looking him in the eye or even mentioning his name.

"And just as shamefully and cowardly, they are now hiding his body, not showing it to his family, not giving it to them, but lying and waiting pitifully for the traces of Putin's another Novichok to disappear," she added.

The Kremlin has not responded to the claims.

Mrs Navalnaya - who is currently in Brussels to meet with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to discuss sanctions on Russia - accused Putin of not only killing her husband, but also of wanting "to kill our hopes, our freedom, and our future".

"[Putin] wanted to destroy and erase the best proof that Russia can be different," she said.

"That we are strong, that we are courageous, that we believe and fight desperately and that we want to live differently."

The 47-year-old politician's widow also vowed to continue her late husband's work and claimed she and her team will "name names and show faces" of those they deem responsible for his death.

In Russia, Mr Navalny's mother and lawyers have been blocked from entering a morgue where his body could be being kept.

Kira Yarmysh, the late Russian opposition leaders spokeswoman, confirmed that Mr Navalny's mother and team had visited a mortuary near the Arctic prison on Monday morning.

However, in a post to X, formerly Twitter, she claimed they were barred from seeing his body.

She added that the committee looking into Mr Navalny's death told his mother the investigation has been extended.

There has been no timeframe for any results and questions surrounding the cause of death have surfaced, and it remained unclear when the authorities would release his body.

More than 29,000 people have submitted requests to the Russian government asking for the politician’s remains to be handed over to his relatives, OVD-Info - a Russian human rights media group - said on Sunday.

Mr Navalny's team claims that the politician was “murdered” and accused the authorities of deliberately stalling the release of the body.

His mother and lawyers received contradictory information from various institutions they visited in their quest to retrieve the body.

“Everything there is covered with cameras in the colony. Every step he took was filmed from all angles all these years.

"Each employee has a video recorder. In two days, there has been not a single video leaked or published. There is no room for uncertainty here,” Mr Navalny's closest ally and strategist, Leonid Volkov, said.

Alexei Navalny with his wife Yulia after a rally in Moscow in 2013 Credit: Evgeny Feldman/AP

Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service reported that Mr Navalny felt sick after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness at the penal colony in the town of Kharp, in the Yamalo-Nenets region about 1,200 miles northeast of Moscow.

An ambulance arrived, but he couldn’t be revived.

Mr Navalny had been jailed since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow to face certain arrest after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin.

