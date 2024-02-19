The business secretary is under pressure to release details of the conversation she had with ex-Post Office chair Henry Staunton, after she denied claims he was told to "stall" spending on compensation ahead of the election.

Kemi Badenoch will make a statement on the matter in Parliament on Monday afternoon, amid calls for her to back up her claims Mr Staunton misrepresented the conversation.

Ms Badenoch confirmed her conversation with Mr Staunton was with officials who took a "complete record".

In a statement to Sky News on Monday Mr Staunton doubled down on his position, insisting "I think it is pretty obvious to everyone what was really going on".

Mr Staunton said: "It was in the interests of the business as well as being fair for the postmasters that there was faster progress on exoneration and that compensation was more generous, but we didn't see any real movement until after the Mr Bates programme."

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Mr Staunton said a senior civil servant asked him to delay offering compensation to sub-postmasters and to "limp into the election".

Mr Staunton, who took up the role in 2022 was sacked by the business secretary last month.

He told The Sunday Times Ms Badenoch had said "someone's got to take the rap" for the Horizon scandal, and that he only found out about being sacked after a phone call from Sky News.

In a lengthy post on X, the business secretary said his interview was "full of lies about our conversation during his dismissal".

Ms Badenoch said the comments were a “disgraceful misrepresentation of my conversation with him and the reasons for his dismissal. “Henry Staunton had a lack of grip getting justice for postmasters. The serious concerns over his conduct were the reasons I asked him to step down. “That he chose to run to the media with made up anecdotes and a series of falsehoods, confirms I made the correct decision.”

Labour's Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said he was "really concerned" by allegations that the government wanted delay compensation payments and therefore make "Labour foot the bill".

Play Brightcove video

What is the Post Office Horizon scandal?

The long-running battle for justice accelerated dramatically after the public outcry provoked by the ITV drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office.

More than 10.3 million people have watched the final episode of the series making it one of the highest-rated TV dramas of the decade.

In 1999 the Post Office introduced digital accounting software named Horizon - created by Japanese tech firm Fujitsu - which replaced the paper-based process of the past.

But it soon became clear to some sub-postmasters that the software was creating discrepancies in their accounts, making it look like cash was missing.

A sub-postmaster is someone not directly employed by the Post Office, who runs a separate retail business which hosts a Post Office facility on their site.

The idea is that an in-house Post Office would drive customers to their business.

But many didn't - and the Post Office, which has the power to run private prosecutions, sought to have many sub-postmasters convicted of fraud and theft.

Watch the trailer for ITV's Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Between 1999 and 2015, 736 sub-postmasters were wrongfully convicted but concerns with the faulty Horizon system were raised in court as early as 2003.

By 2012, potential problems with Horizon were so apparent the Post Office launched a review to satisfy politicians who had been complaining on behalf of their aggrieved constituents.

The Post Office however continued prosecuting sub-postmasters until 2015 but the miscarriage of justice was confirmed in 2019 when the High Court ruled that Horizon was to blame.

A number of compensation schemes were introduced by the government and £87 million was eventually paid out through the Horizon Shortfall Scheme to more than 2,500 sub-postmasters who lost money but weren't convicted.

To date, just 93 convictions have been overturned but the government recently announced legislation which will give blanket exonerations to all those wrongfully convicted.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…