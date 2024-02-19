On Unscripted, Dr Rachel Clarke and actress Joanne Froggatt join Nina Nannar.

The pair talk with Nina ahead of the three-part ITV drama Breathtaking, which tells of the crushing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic based on Dr Clarke's book of the same name.

Dr Clarke, also one of the writers of the series, sits alongside Downton Abbey's Froggatt, who stars as protagonist Dr Abbey Henderson.

The trio discuss the world's most unprecedented health crisis - and how dramatic depictions of real-life stories can help push for change.

The first episode of Breathtaking will air on February 19 at 9pm and will be streaming on ITVX.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.