A "large bulldog-type dog" has been shot dead by police after it attacked and injured three people in Scotland.

Armed officers were called to Mannering, East Kilbride at around 10.25am on Sunday to reports of a dog attacking a Border Collie.

Police Scotland attended and attempted to restrain the dog which was "dangerously out of control."

The dog was shot dead.

Three people reported receiving minor injuries during the incident.

In a statement Police Scotland said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the breed of dog and there will be a continued police presence in the area while enquiries continue.

“As with any firearm discharge, the circumstances of the incident will be referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

