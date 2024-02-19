The release date of the new series of ITV's Celebrity Big Brother has been confirmed.

Hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, the cast of the much-anticipated new series will be revealed in a live launch.

Celebrity Big Brother: Live Launch will reveal the new cast of celebrities entering the Big Brother house on Monday, March 4 at 9pm on ITV1.

Becoming isolated from the outside world, the celebrities will take part in nominations and tasks as cameras capture their every move.

It has been six years since the reality show was last on our screens, with Gemma Collins, Amy Childs and Ryan Thomas - that year's winner - appearing on the series.

Celebrity Big Brother started in 2001, a year after the first series of the original Big Brother, as a spin-off version for Comic Relief, with comedian Jack Dee emerging as the winner.

Former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas won the last series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2018 Credit: PA

The new series will be followed by Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live on ITV2 and ITVX, and the livestream will also return, airing seven nights a week.

Viewers will be able watch the celebrity evictees first live interview alongside exclusive features, including access to the camera runs, special guest commentary and debate.

The Celebrity Big Brother: Live Stream will also air seven nights a week on ITVX and STV Player, where viewers will be able to watch live footage into the early hours after Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live.

Celebrity Big Brother: Live Launch will air on Monday, March 4 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

