The Prince of Wales "recognise the human suffering" caused by the Gaza conflict as he is to meet aid workers and visit a synagogue, Kensington Palace has said.

Prince William will meet aid workers providing humanitarian support in the region as well as hearing about the experiences of those on the ground.

He will also separately join a synagogue discussion with young people who are advocates against hatred, following the rise in antisemitism the palace said.

Kensington Palace said: "The prince and princess were profoundly concerned by events that unfolded in late 2023 and continue to hold all the victims, their family and friends in their hearts and minds.

"Their Royal Highnesses continue to share in the hope of a better future for all those affected."

William undertook the first official trip by a member of the monarchy to Israel and the Occupied West Bank in 2018, on behalf of the government.

Prince William during a tech and young people event in Israel in 2018 Credit: PA

During the visit, he sat down for separate talks with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Palestinian Authority President, Mahmoud Abbas.

The ongoing war in Gaza has led to over 29,0000 Palestinians being killed, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

It started when the militant group raided Israel on October 7 2023, when Hamas killed about 1,200 people, with 250 taken hostage.

The militants still hold around 130 hostages. A quarter of them are believed to be dead.

Despite growing international concerns about the safety of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, Israel is still "thoroughly planning" a military offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…