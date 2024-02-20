Play Brightcove video

An emotional Susanna Reid paid tribute to Robin Windsor on ITV's Good Morning Britain, who she danced with for Strictly Come Dancing's Children in Need special

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Robin Windsor has died aged 44.

Born in Ipswich, Windsor joined the hit dancing competition in 2010, and participated in four series up until series 11 in 2013.

His celebrity partners throughout his time on the programme were Patsy Kensit, Anita Dobson, Lisa Riley and Dragon’s Den mogul Deborah Meaden.

His highest placement, with Riley, was in 2012 when the duo placed fifth.

Patsy Kensit and dance partner Robin Windsor in 2011. Credit: PA

Windsor's dance company, Burn the Floor, said he had “tragically passed away” in a statement on Facebook.

"The BTF family has lost one of its founding members, Robin ‘Bobby’ Windsor – who has tragically passed away," the statement read.

"A BTF journeyman, he danced with us for twenty years – including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world.”

"His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation.

"He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever."

Windsor was on the show for four years. Credit: PA

Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid, who was partnered with Windsor for a Children in Need special in 2011, appeared emotional announcing the news of his death on Tuesday morning.

"I felt so lucky I was dancing with Robin, I just knew how special he was," she told co-presenter Ed Balls.

"And he made me feel so good dancing - I'd never done anything like that.

"Their special skill is to make you feel like you're also shining... He ignites that passion."

Catch up on the latest entertainment news with ITV's Unscripted podcast with Nina Nannar...