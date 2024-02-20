Play Brightcove video

Doctors film inside Gaza's Nasser Hospital after it was raided by Israeli soldiers, as the US calls for a 'temporary ceasefire' for the first time, Neil Connery and Dan Rivers report

Blackouts, panic due to ambulance shortages and Gaza's drug supply being completely destroyed, are the key moments from a nine minute video showing the devastation in the territory's main hospital.

Footage of United Nations doctors assessing patients trapped inside the hospital was released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday, after the site was raided by Israeli forces last week.

In the video, doctors said they found an 'acute' shortage of food, basic medical supplies and oxygen.

They also said the hospital was left with no tap water or electricity after Israeli forces stormed the hospital on February 14 to retrieve the remains of hostages taken by Hamas on October 7.

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) claimed it had "credible intelligence” Hamas had held hostages at the hospital and their remains might still be inside.

The full nine minute video shows doctors' journey into Nasser Hospital and the devastation they found there

Teams from the UN had tried unsuccessfully to gain access to the hospital on Friday and Saturday.

The UN said it transferred 14 critically ill patients from the complex in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

After they managed to get inside, members of the team documented the mission and highlighted the key difficulties they faced.

Lack of ambulances

On the radio, one team member can be heard asking "can we get a head count of how many more spaces we have?"

Another then replies "we can fit one patient on a wheelchair and one patient on a stretcher."

In the below clip crews can be heard talking about the urgency around the supply of ambulances to the hospital.

Eventually another says "ambulance is finished, and that's why we have to leave soon."

Lack of power

The majority of the operation had to be carried out in the dark as a result of the damage the hospital has suffered.

Power was lost at the medical complex last week after it was cut off and generators stopped working, according to the health ministry.

One of those leading the medical mission describe the state parts of the hospital have been left in

"This is the former emergency department of the Nasser medical complex, now its a death zone," one team member lamented.

Limited options

Talking after the operation one WHO team member said: "We were shocked with what we saw at the Nasser medical complex.

"There's waste everywhere, [the] electricity was not working, parts of the hospital are damaged with some severely damaged.

The last patient is moved from the hospital's ICU to another building in the complex with options for medical care in the region limited. Credit: World Health Organisation

"The central drug store which delivered supplies to the whole of southern Gaza, destroyed. Unfortunately with a lot of the supplies from WHO and partners.

"We must immediately start rebuilding and make sure Nasser medical complex is functional again."

