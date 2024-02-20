The Labour party have shifted their position on a ceasefire in Gaza, calling for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" on Tuesday.

The new wording comes as part of an amendment to an SNP motion which calls for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza, as Sir Keir Starmer tries to see off another potential rebellion over the war.

Starmer has been under pressure to change his stance on a ceasefire, after the party faced a devastating blow in November when 56 Labour MPs rebelled against the party, and ten frontbenchers resigned.

MPs will vote on the SNP motion on Wednesday.

The SNP motion calls for "an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Israel", stating that "the only way to stop the slaughter of innocent civilians is to press for a ceasefire now".

In contrast, Labour's amendment adds the word "humanitarian", calling for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire, which means an immediate stop to the fighting and a ceasefire that lasts and is observed by all sides".

The wording of the amendment also says a ceasefire is conditional on Hamas stopping violence, and reiterates that "Israelis have the right to assurance that the horror of 7th October cannot happen again".

The amendment concludes by saying "statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people and not in the gift of any neighbour".

The refreshed stance from Labour comes as the US calls for a "temporary ceasefire" in Gaza, in a rival draft UN Security Council resolution.

Previously, the Americans had avoided the word "ceasefire" during UN votes on the war, but this new resolution calls for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, linked to the release of all hostages, and call for the lifting of all restrictions on the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Prince William has also made a statement on the conflict, saying "too many have been killed" in Gaza.

Kensington Palace said the Prince of Wales will "recognise the human suffering" caused by the Gaza conflict as he is to meet aid workers and visit a synagogue.

