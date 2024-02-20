Labour's Gaza ceasefire motion in lockstep with SNP - what happens next?

Labour’s amendment to the SNP’s motion that calls for a ceasefire in Gaza is almost identical to the SNP’s original - except in one material aspect, namely that Labour does not accuse Israel of “the collective punishment of the Palestinian people”.

But in condemning any Israeli ground invasion of Rafah, and in pressing for a general immediate ceasefire, the SNP and Labour are now more-or-less in lockstep.

This carries a number of implications:

1) Since the Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has also voiced deep concern about a Rafah invasion, there is a question about whether the government can simply vote against both the SNP motion and the Labour amendment, and do nothing else.

That could send a signal which is neither in keeping with Cameron’s and Sunak’s policy of trying to protect the lives of Palestinian civilians, or its support for the creation of a Palestinian state.

The government could therefore table its own amendment.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…

2) If the government tables an amendment, under conventions for opposition day debates, its amendment would go to a vote and Labour’s would not.

3) In those circumstances, Labour and Starmer would then face a dilemma. Would Labour vote for the SNP’s unamended motion? Presumably it would since its position on Gaza is now so close to the SNP’s.

But Starmer and his colleagues will be wary of confirming in this way what is a plain truth (in any case), that the SNP has been making the running on calling for a ceasefire and Labour has been in its slipstream.

4) The corollary is that the SNP would surely vote for Labour’s amendment.

5) Although the noise and heat around this is largely about MPs’ anxieties about how they they are perceived by UK voters, it is not wholly irrelevant in a global context.

This is because the UK has deep economic, business and political interests in the wider Middle East.

No UK government likes to be seen as an opposition to Washington in respect of its Israel stance, and Israel’s history was inextricably intertwined with the denouement of the British empire.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…