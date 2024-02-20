Sarah Ferguson urges people 'to be diligent' with health check-ups

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is urging people not to skip their health check-ups, warning “days could make the difference between life and death”.

The Duke of York’s ex-wife was diagnosed with an aggressive form of skin cancer in January, less than a year after facing breast cancer.

This week marks Cancer Prevention Action Week and the Duchess hopes to use her own encounter with the disease to help others.

Credit: Instagram / @sarahferguson15

In a post shared on Instagram, the duchess was pictured in a vibrant pink coat and wide-legged pink trousers in a 2023 shoot by fashion photographer Christopher Horne.

The duchess warned: “Days could make the difference between life and death, so please don’t skip or put off your #healthchecks and urge your loved ones to go to theirs.”

“I would like to urge anyone who is able to be diligent with their health check ups,” she said.

“I’m determined to do whatever I can to help raise awareness by sharing my experience.”

Her cancer was spotted after her sister encouraged her to attend a routine mammogram after almost cancelling because she was too busy.

The duchess – mother to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – said her skin cancer diagnosis of malignant melanoma was a shock but she was “in the best hands and feeling positive”.

“After undergoing a mastectomy and reconstruction, I could only hope that I was in the clear, which is why a new diagnosis of skin cancer came as a shock,” she wrote.

“I’m now in the best hands and feeling positive with the support of my family.”

Her warning comes as Buckingham Palace announced earlier this month that King Charles is receiving treatment for an undisclosed cancer, which was discovered while he was in hospital for a procedure on an enlarged prostate.

The King said he will be postponing all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

He also expressed his "most heartfelt thanks" to members of the public who sent him messages of support after he revealed his cancer diagnosis.

