Tanaiste to meet Ulster University leaders to look at investment impact

Micheal Martin is set to examine the impact of Irish Government investment in Ulster University.

The Tanaiste will meet senior university leadership at its new campus in north Belfast, one day after the Irish Government unveiled an 800 million euro-plus (£683 million) funding package for projects benefiting Northern Ireland.

He will tour the university’s virtual production studio which is used by aspiring creatives in the screen and games industries.

Mr Martin will also hear from students and staff about the university’s partnership with the Irish Government’s Shared Island Initiative, including capital investment of 44.5 million euro (£38 million) in the Londonderry campus which was announced last year.

Mr Martin will hear from staff and students about the university’s partnership with the Shared Island Initiative Credit: Alamy/PA

Ulster University is engaged in a number of projects taking place under the North-South Research Programme.

It has carried out numerous cross-border research projects on subjects ranging from the Atlantic Innovation Corridor, to student well-being and medieval history.

Mr Martin will also meet members of the East Belfast Mission and the Turas Project at the Skainos Centre, in east Belfast.

The groups are both long-standing partners of the Reconciliation Fund and have been awarded grants for work in support of community reconciliation on a number of occasions.